Former Illini Tire Co. building in DeKalb begins preparation for demolition

The former Illini Tire Co. building is seen Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 1031 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The former Illini Tire Co. building in DeKalb will soon be demolished, paving the way for potential future redevelopment at the intersection of West Lincoln Highway and Annie Glidden Road.

In a recent social media post, the City of DeKalb announced that steps taken to prepare the property at 1031 W. Lincoln Highway for demolition.

John Petragallo, the city’s new chief building inspector, stressed that demolition of the building is necessary.

“Following the fire that occurred there [in 2024] more toward the back end of the building, that created some structure issues,” Petragallo said. “After an inspection, it was deemed that it was an unsafe building and that’s the reason for the demolition.”

The building has been vacant since 2018 after 42 years in business. Project leaders are awaiting word from the Illinois Department of Transportation before demolition work can proceed, the city said in a social media post.

It remains unclear when IDOT will give clearance to project leaders.

Petragallo said the start of the old building’s demolition hinges on the completion date of preparation work.

“The owner is waiting on utility disconnects and that could include ComEd, Nicor, sanitary sewers‚” he said. “Once that is done, they can apply for the demo and usually takes about 10 days. So, we’re waiting on the disconnects and once that happens, hopefully, things start to get sped up. But the owner is involved in those discussions.”

No plans for redeveloping the building currently exist, but the clearing of the site prepares the property for the future, according to the city.