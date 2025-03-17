Daily Chronicle 2025 baseball preview: 5 players to watch

Hinckley-Big Rock's Martin Ledbetter stretches for the ball forcing Indian Creek's Derrick Milostan out on a close play during their game last season. (Mark Busch)

Martin Ledbetter, sr., C/P/1B, Hinckley-Big Rock

The reigning Daily Chronicle Baseball Player of the Year hit .492 with nine home runs, 28 RBIs and a 1.774 OPS. And that was with him aggravating his rotator cuff midseason, which limited him to 21⅔ innings pitched, going 2-0 with a 0.97 ERA, 49 strikeouts and 16 walks.

DeKalb's Jackson Kees (right) is fired up after scoring a run during their game against Naperville Central last season. (Mark Busch)

Jackson Kees, sr., SS/P, DeKalb

The multifaceted threat got it done all over the field for the Barbs last season, hitting .387 with 31 RBIs and a .996 OPS. In 57⅔ innings he went 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA, striking out 78 and walking 23. In the field, he made only five errors, finishing with a .951 fielding percentage. He was an all-DuPage Valley Conference selection and a Daily Chronicle All-Area first-team selection.

Sycamore’s Davis Collie comes in to score against Morris last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Davis Collie, sr., 1B, Sycamore

The Bradley signee hit .371 for the Spartans with a team-best 1.051 OPS among players with more than three at-bats. The all-conference pick in the I-8 hit three home runs, drove in 32 and scored 27 times. He was an all-area first-team selection.

Kaneland's Tom Thill fields a grounder at second during their game against Sycamore last season. (Mark Busch)

Tom Thill, sr., 2B, Kaneland

A three-year starter and St. Mary’s College commit, Thill hit .326 last year and reached base at a .435 clip. The speedster stole 10 bases in 11 attempts. Eight of his 21 RBIs last year came with two outs. He also fielded his position well, making just five errors over the course of the year.

Sycamore's Tyler Townsend (44) makes contact with the ball but was thrown out at first during the game last season. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Tyler Townsend, jr., OF/P, Sycamore

The all-area second-team choice hit .250 last year with a pair of home runs despite battling through injuries throughout the year. He also had the third-most innings pitched on the team. He was 1-1 with a save and a 1.44 ERA. He struck out 36 and walked 13 in 34 innings.