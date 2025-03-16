DeKalb library group’s spring book sale begins March 21

DeKALB – The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host a spring book sale to support the library’s programs, materials and books.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 21 and 22 and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. March 23 in the library’s lower level, 309 Oak St.

Books on sale include hardcover and paperback science, history, fiction, gardening, film, art, science fiction, biographies, mysteries, cookbooks and teen and children books. Jigsaw puzzles, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs also will be for sale.

Gently used puzzles, books, CDs, LPs and DVDs will be accepted for donation at the circulation desk. Magazines, textbooks and videotapes are not allowed. A $5-a-bag blowout sale is set for March 23.

For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.