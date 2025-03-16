DeKalb County History Center to host seasonal cooking series

After being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore, has reopened with limited hours. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host the second of its seasonal cooking series to build its “Food Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

The program will be at noon March 20 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Participants can learn how to turn winter squash and greens into a light soup. The class also will feature examples of how to prepare seasonal recipes. The program will be led by Jo Cessna, a culinary instructor at Northwestern Medicine’s Leishman Center for Culinary Health.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.