Stage Coach Players solicits donations March 18, 25

The Stage Coach Players theatre is located at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will host two collection events to accept donations to assist the Cultural Outreach and Racial Equity Collective.

The collections will be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 18 and 25 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

Items accepted include universal chargers, tablets, Chromebooks, professional clothing, Wi-Fi devices or internet hotspots, laptops, and gas and grocery gift cards. The event also will accept classroom supplies such as notebooks, binders, folders, pencils and pens.

The Cultural Outreach and Racial Equity Collective is an indigenous nonprofit organization that aims to promote an equitable human experience in society, business and education through cultural understanding.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com, core-collective.org or the Stage Coach Players Facebook page.