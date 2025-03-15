Memory cafe set for March 20 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – People experiencing memory loss and their care partners will be able to attend a memory cafe at the DeKalb Public Library.

The cafe will be at 10:30 a.m. March 20 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The cafe includes sing-alongs, a “get to know you” question, reminiscing about favorite spring activities, painting a four-leaf clover with marshmallows and a tissue paper kite craft.

The cafe also features free resources, giveaways and books to check out. Coffee, snacks and tea will be served. First-time attendees must provide the care partners’ and guests’ names.

For information or to submit names, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.