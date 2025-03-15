March 15, 2025
Shaw Local
Memory cafe set for March 20 in DeKalb

By Kate Santillan
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – People experiencing memory loss and their care partners will be able to attend a memory cafe at the DeKalb Public Library.

The cafe will be at 10:30 a.m. March 20 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The cafe includes sing-alongs, a “get to know you” question, reminiscing about favorite spring activities, painting a four-leaf clover with marshmallows and a tissue paper kite craft.

The cafe also features free resources, giveaways and books to check out. Coffee, snacks and tea will be served. First-time attendees must provide the care partners’ and guests’ names.

For information or to submit names, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

