Learn about Sheriff Joseph F. Glidden, who served from 1851 to 1853

DeKALB – The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s final Soup-er Sunday program will feature a presentation on Sheriff Joseph F. Glidden’s DeKalb County history role by College of DuPage associate professor of history John Paris.

The program will be at noon March 23 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers.

Paris will discuss Glidden’s time serving as DeKalb County sheriff from 1851 to 1853. He also will discuss how DeKalb County was a hub for abolitionism and the Underground Railroad during the early 1850s. Glidden followed a nonpursuit policy that aided and allowed the county to remain an Underground Railroad location until the Civil War.

Paris received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Northern Illinois University. He has developed various programs for the College of DuPage since 1996. Paris led “Kayaking the African-American Heritage Trail” field studies in 2022 and co-hosted academic presentations by Illinois Underground Railroad scholars in 2016 and 2023. He also works as a Glidden Homestead docent.

Proceeds from the program will go toward the homestead. Soup and a house tour also will be provided.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org, or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.