Board game-designing workshop set for March 23 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for residents to learn about designing board games.

The workshop will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. March 23 in the library’s 309 Creative Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how to design MANABURN, a game featuring dice, cards and miniatures. Participants also will discuss and exchange ideas about how to design miniatures and board games with library makerspace tools. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.