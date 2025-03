SYCAMORE – St. John Lutheran Church will host a concert featuring the Chamber Orchestra and Schola Cantorum of Concordia University Chicago.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. March 22 at the church sanctuary, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore.

The concert, conducted by Maurice Boyer, DMA, will be held as part of the ensembles spring tour. Free-will offerings for the Chamber Orchestra and Schola Cantorum of Concordia University Chicago also will be accepted.