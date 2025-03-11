Learn how to research your home with DeKalb County History Center

The Abram Ellwood house, shown here in DeKalb. The DeKalb County History Center is offering the class “Property Research 101” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Registration is required. (Photo provided by Michelle Donahoe)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host a “Property Research 101″ class for residents to learn how to research their home or property.

The class will be held at 1 p.m. March 15 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Attendees can learn how to begin DeKalb County property research, online resources, and the history center’s archival information. Handouts will be provided. The class will be led by volunteer Russ Johnson and Rob Glover, the Joiner History Room archival and collection specialist.

“Depending on the where and when a home was built, we check maps, city directories, abstracts, documents and copy books for clues to build a history of your home’s past,” Glover said in a news release.

The class costs $5 per person. Due to the class being limited to 20 people, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to the events calendar.

For information, call 815-895-5762.