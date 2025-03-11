March 11, 2025
DeKalb library to host web development class March 17

By Kate Santillan
DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a class for adults and teens to learn how to create their own websites.

The class will be held at 5 p.m. March 17 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to learn how to make an interactive webpage with Neocities.org. Participants must have an email address to create a Neocities account. Laptops will be provided. Due to limited space, the class is first-come, first-served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

