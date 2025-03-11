DeKalb library to host web development class March 17

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a class for adults and teens to learn how to create their own websites.

The class will be held at 5 p.m. March 17 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to learn how to make an interactive webpage with Neocities.org. Participants must have an email address to create a Neocities account. Laptops will be provided. Due to limited space, the class is first-come, first-served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.