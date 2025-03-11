DeKalb Community Cleat Closet to host distribution event March 16

DeKALB – The DeKalb Community Cleat Closet will hold a distribution event for families to receive soccer cleats.

The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road.

The distribution includes new and gently used soccer cleats. The cleats will be donated on a first-come, first-served basis. In the event the cleats are not donated, a second distribution event will be held in April in Sycamore.

The DeKalb Community Cleat Closet’s goal is to provide families an opportunity to receive free, quality and lightly used cleats.

For information, email dkcu.ccc@gmail.com or visit the DeKalb Community Cleat Closet’s social media pages.