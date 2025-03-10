Softball: 5 storylines to watch in DeKalb County in 2025

Sycamore's Addison McLaughlin (right) catches a ball just before running into teammate Faith Heil during their Class 3A sectional semifinal against Kaneland last spring at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

With softball practices underway and games starting on March 17, here’s a look at five storylines to keep an eye on for the 2025 season.

Youth is a year older and more experienced

Of the 13 players on the Daily Chronicle 2024 All-Area first team, including player of the year Kairi Lantz from Sycamore, 10 are returning.

With all that youth, three of the six teams were bounced in the first game of the postseason last year, although Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston and Kaneland each got to at least the sectional round.

It should be interesting to see what impact another year of experience has on the young players, especially when it comes to the postseason.

Sycamore brings back almost everybody from supersectional team

The Spartans reached the Class 3A supersectional round for the third time in the last four postseason, falling to Antioch for the second straight year.

There were two seniors on that team, one of whom was injured most of the year. Lantz will lead the effort this year after hitting .441 with 36 RBIs and a 1.359 slugging percentage. She also committed just two errors and allowed three passed balls all season.

The lineup is loaded throughout, starting at the top with Addie McLaughlin. The Interstate 8 co-MVP and all-state pick scored 50 times, hit .620 when leading off an inning and was 11 for 11 in steals. Faith Heil, Addi Armstrong and Kait Williams were also first-team selections back for the Spartans, as is pitcher Addison Dierschow. The junior starter was co-MVP of the conference with McLaughlin and was 22-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 136 innings.

New coach but returning talent for DeKalb

Erica Swan takes over the Barbs from Haley Albamonte, but plenty of playmakers return for the Barbs this year.

Both all-area first-team selections return for DeKalb. Hazel Montavon hit a team-best .442 while Izzy Aranda hit .412 with four home runs.

The team also returns Ayla Gould, who has handled most of the pitching duties for the Barbs and batted cleanup for a chunk of the year. DeKalb has been one-and-done in the postseason the last three years, losing by one run in each of the last two seasons.

Kaneland looking to win sectional, Sycamore likely in way - again

The Knights have won a regional in 10 straight postseasons and won a sectional in 2022.

The last two seasons, the Knights have lost to Sycamore in the sectional semifinal round, including 6-0 last year.

Both of the Knights' all-area first-team selections are back, including junior pitcher Brynn Woods. She had a 1.75 ERA last year, striking out 154 while only allowing 18 walks. Senior shortstop Angelina Campise hit .284 with three home runs last year and is also back.

Genoa-Kingston undergoing wholesale changes

The Cogs won their first regional since 2012 last year, but lost not only a lot of senior talent but their head coach as well.

Dave Allen takes over the Cogs, who lost their top two pitchers to graduation. But Lizzy Davis saw time in the circle last year despite missing a lot of time with an injury. Fellow junior Lilly Provost could also factor into things in the circle.

Olivia Vasak and Ari Rich had solid seasons last year and could also provide some offensive firepower this season.