Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra accepting music scholarship applications

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra is accepting applications for its annual KSO High School Musician Scholarship.

The application deadline is March 16.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one or more high school student musician(s) living in DeKalb County who have played in an instrumental music ensemble in high school and will be members of a college instrumental music ensemble in the fall.

Applicants must write an essay and fill out the application. Students should be prepare to list their music and non-music activities and arrange two letters of recommendation. To apply, visit kishorchestra.org/scholarships.

The recipients will be announced during their respective high school music awards nights and at the KSO Spring Concert: Vive La France at 7:30 p.m. May 3 in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall at the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For information, email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.