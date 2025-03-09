Kishwaukee College launches student information and resource platform

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently partnered with Ellucian to launch Colleague SaaS, a cloud-based student information system and enterprise resource planning platform.

The platform provides comprehensive student, human resources and finance management services to help students. The college’s transition to the platform will improve user experiences and workflow for more than 4,000 students and 320 staff, according to a news release. Kishwaukee College has been an Ellucian customer for almost 20 years.

“We are thrilled to see Kishwaukee College now running their operations in the cloud with Colleague SaaS,” Ellucian chief product and technology officer Mike Wulff said in a news release. “This migration marks a significant milestone in Kish’s digital transformation journey, enabling the College to serve its students more effectively. This modernization streamlines the College’s technology operations and empowers the institution to innovate and adapt as the higher education landscape evolves.”

Colleague SaaS’s implementation aligns with the college’s plan to support student success, institutional effectiveness and resource management. The transition will advance Kishwaukee College’s mission to improve lives through equitable, student-centered education.

“The power of Colleague SaaS has been transformative for our institution,” Kishwaukee College campus operations and technology executive director Robert McGarry said. “The smooth implementation process ensured we could seamlessly transition to the new system without disrupting our operations. This platform empowers our faculty and staff with intuitive tools and centralized information, allowing us to support our students better and remain responsive to the priorities of our community.”

Ellucian is software company that serves 2,900 higher education customers across 50 countries and drives efficiency, personalizes experiences, and strengthens student, staff, and faculty engagement.

“Congratulations to Kishwaukee College, a remarkably impactful and mission-driven community college, on successfully going live with Colleague SaaS,” Ellucian chief operating officer Kelly Rogan said. “This achievement highlights the strong collaboration between Ellucian and Kishwaukee teams. With this new SaaS SIS and ERP, the College is well-prepared to support their students now and in the future.”