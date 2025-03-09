Grief support group meetings planned in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two grief support group meetings for adults experiencing grief and loss.

The meetings will be held at 1 p.m. March 11 and 25 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can meet other people experiencing loss and grief to receive support in a confidential and safe setting. Participants also will be able to learn about grief, share grief experiences, and receive grieving process insights from peers and the group facilitator. The meeting will be facilitated by licensed clinical social worker Lee Scott. No registration is required to attend.

The support group does not replace other mental health services. If you need individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate attention for a non-life-threatening mental health need, call 988. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.