The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Adults and teens will be able to learn how to scan and digitize old media during a program held at the DeKalb Public Library.

The program will be at 10 a.m. March 10 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how to scan and digitize 35-mm slides, negatives and photographs with an Epson Scanner. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.