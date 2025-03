Sycamore City Hall in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore residents and business owners are invited to a community open house later this month to hear updates and direct questions to members of the City Council.

The Community Open House, hosted by 4th Ward alderpersons Virginia Sherrod and Ben Bumpus, runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Residents will get a chance to talk about community issues and have their concerns or questions addressed by the alderpersons.