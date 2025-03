DeKALB – The DeKalb County Teachers’ Association will hold a meeting for retired DeKalb County teachers.

The meeting will be at 11 a.m. March 11 at the Lincoln Inn, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

The featured speaker is Rob Glover, a DeKalb County History Center archivist and collection specialist. Glover will discuss how to preserve photos.

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend. Registration is required by March 7. To register, call 815-895-5494.