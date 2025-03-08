Omission trial info session is March 11 in Sycamore

The Illinois State Historical Society marker that was unveiled at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau in Sycamore. (Danielle Guerra)

SYCAMORE – The University of Illinois Extension will host an informational session for farmers to learn about the university’s Phosphorus and Potassium Omission Trials.

The session will be at 10 a.m. March 11 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Attendees can learn about the study, field trial participation requirements and what researchers look for in participants. The trials are being conducted by the University of Illinois Department of Crop Sciences Soils Lab in partnership with KSI Laboratories. The session will be led by researcher Andrew Margenot.

The trial aims to provide soil test values for phosphorus and potassium updates. The updates will help optimize crop nutrition and enhance farming practices across the state of Illinois. The project is partially funded by the Nutrient Research and Education Council.

Registration is required by March 7 to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/PPOT.

For information, call 815-758-8194 or email cahandel@illinois.edu.