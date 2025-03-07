DeKalb School District 428 could consider search to fill associate superintendent job

Erin Grych speaks out Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in opposition to a staffing request for a new associate superintendent position during the public comment section of the DeKalb School District 428 Board meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Two candidates vying for spots on the DeKalb School District 428 board in the April consolidated election voiced their concerns this week over a staffing request for a new associate superintendent position.

During public comment, Erin Grych said she takes issue with the proposal as drafted. No decision has been made on the position yet.

Grych is one of 11 District 428 board candidates vying for three four-year unexpired terms.

She pointed to the increase of 40-plus teachers and staff for the new school, given the district’s student numbers and how they have increased an already sizable amount in the 2025 approved budget, prompting the district to increase taxes to meet its financial needs and wants.

“I believe it would be irresponsible of the board to spend an additional $223,748 on one person,” Grych said. “If students are what we are here for, the same money could easily hire three to four teachers, creating [a] smaller student-teacher ratio and more individual attention.”

The new position, as drafted, would come with $223,748 in total salary and benefits, school board documents show. If the duties were filled this school year, it would cost $74,869.

The duties outlined in the job description for the associate superintendent already fall under the purview of the district’s superintendent.

The superintendent’s contract previously was extended by the District 428 board in February 2024 and is not set to expire until 2026.

It remains unclear if the district intends to renew Minerva Garcia-Sanchez’s contract again.

Also during public comment, DeKalb resident Mark Charvat voiced concerns over the proposed new position and its salary, arguing that the “taxpayers are getting fed up” with the district.

Charvat is running unopposed for a two-year unexpired seat on the District 428 board.

“It’s basically the same job that Minerva does,” Charvat said. “Why do we need two people there?”

Board member Amanda Harness criticized how the proposal to create an associate superintendent position was presented to the board.

“What is the superintendent going to be doing?” Harness said. “That’s my concern – why are we even talking about this without the superintendent here to answer questions?"

Along with board Secretary Ariel Owens, Garcia-Sanchez was absent for Tuesday’s discussion.

Board Vice President Christopher Boyes said the idea of the district looking into an associate superintendent position was all him.

Boyes said he wants a line of succession established should the district and Garcia-Sanchez ever part ways, ensuring a smooth transition.

He said he likes how the two positions – associate superintendent and superintendent – share similarities in scope.

“There are things that have fallen through the cracks within this last year in a lot of those departments,” Boyes said. “For us to make sure that we have another individual who is going to be on that and making sure that it gets done, to me, it’s important.”

Harness stressed that there are other ways to achieve outcomes the district desires aside from lining up succession plans that increase staffing.

“If you’re saying things were falling through the cracks, then I think we need to reevaluate staffing and hold people accountable all the way up to the superintendent,” Harness said.

Harness stressed that she’s trying to be logical about how the district is using its money.

“This is a lot of money and a big change for the district,” Harness said.

The board plans to continue its discussion of the topic during its next regularly scheduled meeting later this month.