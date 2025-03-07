DeKalb County election candidates invited to share platform

Signs welcome voters Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to the polling place at the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County is offering local candidates the chance to share their platform with voters by recording responses to the league’s questions, which will then be uploaded for the public.

The recordings will be posted in mid-March, according to a news release.

Candidates in contested races will be asked two questions. Voters can listen to the recordings at their convenience at LWVDKC.org and WNIJ.org.

Candidates for the following races have been invited to participate:

Mayor: City of DeKalb, City of Sandwich, Village of Cortland

Village of Waterman president

DeKalb City Clerk

School boards: District School District 428, Sycamore School District 427, Sandwich School District 430 and Genoa-Kingston School District 424

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that aims to support democracy by encouraging citizens to make their voices count at the ballot box.