D.P. Dough reopening uncertain, company seeks new owner for DeKalb spot

D.P. Dough, 215 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, is open for business Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. The City of DeKalb earlier this year ordered the eatery to close over its alleged failure to pay local taxes. The location is under new corporate ownership, officials have said. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A DeKalb calzone eatery’s reopening date is uncertain as of Thursday, after a company executive told Shaw Local News Network they’re seeking new ownership for the spot.

D.P. Dough, 215 W. Lincoln Highway, stopped serving up its oven-baked calzones, tots and stix hot-to-go this winter.

A sign posted outside the DeKalb establishment indicates that the restaurant is closed for winter break. The sign doesn’t include a reopening date.

Jason Griffin, vice president at D.P. Dough, said the decision to close the spot temporarily is so the company can look for new local ownership.

“Whenever we find a good local owner,” Griffin said, when asked when the business would reopen.

A piece of paper affixed to the door at D.P. Dough in DeKalb is seen Feb. 19, 2025. (Megann Horstead)

Previously, the establishment was under franchise ownership.

The restaurant originally opened its doors in September 2023.

Prior to marking one year in town, the City of DeKalb ordered D.P. Dough to shut down, alleging the business violated municipal code by failing to pay its local restaurant taxes for months.

The restaurant eventually reopened under leadership, as a corporate store in the wake of what transpired, Griffin said at the time.

Griffin said he wouldn’t anticipate any menu changes once the restaurant reopens.

“It would operate as a D.P. location,” he said.