IHSA Sectional Preview: One under-the-radar player for each Daily Chronicle area school still alive

DeKalb's Jackson Kees goes to the basket ahead of Sycamore's Isaiah Feuerbach during their game in the FNBO Challenge in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Four of the seven schools in the Daily Chronicle coverage area reached the sectional round of the IHSA postseason, with semifinals starting Tuesday.

Here’s a look at one player for each team who isn’t the most high-profile, but can still have a big impact.

DeKalb: Jackson Kees

The Barbs can get scoring from a lot of places, starting with junior post Davon Grant and senior guard Sean Reynolds. In the Class 4A Harlem Regional championship game, Hononegah keyed in on Reynolds, holding him to six points. Then Marquise Bolden stepped up with 20.

The Barbs face Warren at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Waukegan Sectional semifinal, the winner facing Waukegan or Guilford. Last year Warren eliminated DeKalb in the sectional semis.

There are a lot of ways Kees can contribute, padding the stat sheet against the Indians with eight points, three rebounds and a steal. He also had five assists and four turnovers while shooting 3 for 3 on 2-pointers and 0 for 4 on 3s.

If he gets hot or gets a handle on the ball, it makes an explosive DeKalb starting lineup even more threatening.

Sycamore: Michael Chami

He may not be under the radar anymore after his 13 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Belvidere North to claim the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional championship.

Since Isaiah Feuerbach went down with a knee injury almost a month ago, Sycamore’s scoring has come from multiple spots, and the Spartans have still been racking up wins. His status is unknown for the Class 3A Rochelle Sectional, which starts for Sycamore on Tuesday against Crystal Lake South.

Chami brings surprisingly good court vision for a 6-foot-5 post. He only had two assists in the win over the Blue Thunder, but he’s had as many as seven in a game this year. Getting the ball under the basket, he’s gotten good at kicking the ball back out to an open shooter.

While Feuerbach still leads the Spartans in most offensive categories, since his injury various players including Unique Shaw, Josiah Mitchell and Xander Lewis have picked up the scoring slack. All are good 3-point shooters, and Chami’s ability to kick the ball out to them as the defense collapses inside has proved valuable.

Kaneland: Evan Frieders

Frieders can do a little bit of everything for the Knights. He’s a strong shooter. He can handle the ball. And at 6-foot-5 he’s able to crash the boards as well.

He was a point guard last year, but shifted to shooting guard this year with the addition of Marshawn Cocroft. And the Knights don’t lack height with the 6-7 Freddy Hassan and the 6-9 Jeffrey Hassan.

But whatever additional role the Knights need from Frieders on a night against any given team, chances are he can provide it.

The Knights face Boylan in a Rochelle Sectional semifinal, with the winner facing Sycamore or Crystal Lake South. They held off Wheaton Academy to claim the IMSA Regional.

Hinckley-Big Rock: Luke Badal

Martin Ledbetter’s good for a double-double pretty much every game. Max Hintzsche can drain 3s and put up points as well.

All season, coach Seth Sanderson has said the Royals are at their best when they have a third scoring option. And a lot of times that means Badal.

Hintzsche had an off night against Serena on Friday, scoring just seven points in the Royals' overtime win to claim the Class 1A Marquette Regional championship.

But Badal was there, pouring in 18 to help the Royals secure their spot in the Class 1A Somonauk Sectional semifinal Wednesday against Skokie Ida Crown.