Lincoln Highway history subject of next lecture in Ellwood House Museum series

DeKALB – The March hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the Ellwood House Museum will feature a program on the history of Lincoln Highway.

The free program will be held at noon March 6 at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

During the program, Lincoln Highway Association director-at-large and guest lecturer Ed Kozak will share the story of the nation’s first coast to coast highway. The U.S. had 2.5 million miles of roads in 1912. The roads went nowhere without organized planning and while city roads were gravel or brick, weather conditions could traveling over bumps or mud impossible.

Ed Kozak (Photo provided by the Ellwood House Museum )

The “History of the Lincoln Highway” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as part of a collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.