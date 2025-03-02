Learn how to maintain your sewing machine at DeKalb workshop

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for people to learn about sewing machine maintenance.

The workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. March 2 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how to service, clean, and some basic functions of their sewing machine. The workshop is intended for tabletop sewing machines. Participants must bring the sewing machine, manual, cords, and parts. Attendees missing their manuals can fill out contact cards to find a PDF. Due to limited space, participants can service their machine and leave when finished.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.