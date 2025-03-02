Kishwaukee College celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

MALTA – Kishwaukee College joined educational institutions and communities this month to celebrate Career and Technical Education Month.

Educational institutions and communities across the nation observed CTE Month in February to raise awareness of the role that CTE plays in preparing students for college and career success.

“CTE programs provide students with the skills and training necessary to fill in-demand roles in the local workforce. Students can gain real-world skills, explore careers to find their passion, and set up options for further college and career advancement,” Kishwaukee College Dean of Instruction Chase Budziak said in a news release.

Kishwaukee College’s programs are meant to address local workforce needs. The programs provide students with opportunities across in-demand, high-wage and high-skill careers. The courses also provide a shorter and cost-effective employment path, according to the college.

Kishwaukee College also works with local and regional employers to share industry insights and provide students with internships and job opportunities.

Kishwaukee College had 65% of its program graduates employed in a related field and 98.5% employed in the state of Illinois in 2024, according to technical graduate surveys.

Illinois community colleges had 396,000 students participate in CTE programs and about 41,000 students graduate statewide.

For information, visit kish.edu/cte.