Former DeKalb police chief named city’s building inspector

John Petragallo (shown here in this March 2018 Shaw Local file photo at a DeKalb City Council meeting) worked with the city’s police department for almost three decades and most recently as interim chief in 2020. He was appointed DeKalb's chief building inspector Feb. 18, 2025. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – A former DeKalb police chief has a new gig in the city.

John Petragallo, who worked with the city’s police department for almost three decades and most recently as interim chief in 2020, was appointed chief building inspector Feb. 18 in DeKalb, according to city documents released ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting. City staff introduced Petragallo in his new role Monday.

Petragallo previously served as DeKalb’s top cop after he was named interim police chief in May 2019 following the retirement of former Chief Gene Lowery. Petragallo was a police officer since 1994 in DeKalb. He worked as a patrol officer and moved up the ranks to commander, deputy chief and then interim chief. He withdrew his name from the full-time chief contender list, citing a desire to retire and move on to other career opportunities in January 2020.

Petragallo remained in the role until June 2020, when he was replaced by interim Chief Bob Redel, who also now works in city administration. Redel is DeKalb’s assistant city manager and also oversees the city’s crime-free housing program.

Petragallo’s new city role isn’t the first time he’s worked in building safety. Petragallo previously worked as property maintenance inspector for the city of Yorkville’s Building Safety and Zoning Department.