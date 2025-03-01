St. Mary’s School to host Brews, Bottles and Blarney event March 1 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – St. Mary’s Catholic School will host its fourth annual Brews, Bottles and Blarney tasting event to support the school and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The event will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. March 1 at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St., Sycamore.

Admission to the event is intended for people age 21 and older.

“We are excited to host our 4th annual St. Patrick’s themed school fundraiser, Brews, Bottles & Blarney. This playful theme attracts many people from the surrounding Sycamore/DeKalb community to come out for a casual evening of tastings, good food, fun games, and a fantastic silent auction to support St. Mary’s Catholic School of Sycamore,” St. Mary’s Catholic School principal Pat Strang said in a news release.

The event features games, silent auction items, food, a Pot of Gold raffle with cash prizes up to $500 and a tasting of various craft beers, spirits and wines. Items available for auction include an autographed jersey by former Cubs player Cody Bellinger; a football and jersey signed by Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet; specialty alcohol baskets; and one spring season of Aggression Club Volleyball.

The beer, spirits and wine vendors include Whiskey Acres, Rush Creek Distillery, MVPs, Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, Small-batch Colonel E.H. Taylor and Blanton’s, Bellissimo Chicago Limoncello and Coroco Coffee Cask’d. The samples will be compliment with desserts, a charcuterie table and a mashed potato bar.

“We are looking forward to gathering together with our school and parish families along with our generous community to celebrate and have fun while raising money for our wonderful school.” St. Mary’s Catholic School pastor the Rev. William Etheredge said.

Tickets cost $40 or $75 for a couple and include a commemorative tasting glass.

St. Mary’s Catholic School provides education from pre-k through eighth grade and is dedicated to academic excellence, service to others and spiritual formation since 1924.

To buy event or raffle tickets, visit stmarysycamore.com/school.

