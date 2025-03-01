Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform end of winter concert March 9 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform a concert to celebrate the end of winter.

The free concert will be held at 3 p.m. March 9 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert, directed by Deb Shofner, will feature music including the classic Spanish march “Amparito Roca” by Jamie Texidor. “Cape Fear Chronicles,” arranged by Robert Sheldon, is a composition inspired by the Carolinas Cape Fear area. Vaughn Williams’ “Folk Song Suite” features a three-movement suite that provides traditional melodies charm and originality.

“Fortress,” by Frank Ticheli, is a music piece with an ominous sounding quality and processional’s rhythmic excitement. “Horn & Hounds,” arranged by Alun Cook, will be performed by French hornist Alex Wilson. Hugh M. Stuart’s “Hymn for Band” includes rich melodic content.

“American River Songs,” by Pierre La Plante, is a tribute to an earlier time when rivers and waterways were the nation’s lifeline. “When the Stars Began to Fall,” arranged by Fred J. Allen, is based on Marian Anderson’s “My Lord, What a Morning.”

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of adult volunteers who have played an instrument in the past.

The concert is sponsored by the Kyler family of Malta and their friends, to honor the memory of Bobby Kyler.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.