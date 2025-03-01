March 01, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsCrime & CourtsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
Daily Chronicle

Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis, Brooklyn Sheaffer guaranteed medals: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Championship: At Bloomington, Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis and Brooklyn Sheaffer are guaranteed medals after each picked up a pair of wins.

Gochis, a state champion last year as a freshman, picked up a pair of tech falls at 110. Sheaffer (125) had a pin on the day.

DeKalb wrestlers Alex Gregorio-Perez (105) and Aarianna Bloyd (235) are one win away from guaranteeing themselves medals. Perez had a pair of pins sandwich around a 5-3 loss in the quarterfinals.

Sycamore’s Ema Durst dropped her first match but battled back with a pair of wins. She’s a win away from securing a medal at 140.

Boys swimming

IHSA State Championship: At Westmont, the season ended for the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op after none of its four entries advanced to the finals.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Kevin Sullivan, Sean Harrelson, Justin Wu and Luke Oland took 36th in 1:22.88.

Alexander Skrzypek, Sam de la Cruz, Evan Johnson and Luke Oland took 35th in the 200 free relay, finishing in 1:31.02

Kevin Sullivan took 45th in the 100 back in 54.94.

The 400 free relay took 25th in 3:18.53 with a team comprised of Skrzypek, de la Cruz, Sullivan and Oland.

PremiumDeKalb PrepsSycamore PrepsKaneland Preps
Eddie Carifio

Eddie Carifio

Daily Chronicle sports editor since 2014. NIU beat writer. DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Indian Creek, Hiawatha and Hinckley-Big Rock coverage as well.