Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis, Brooklyn Sheaffer guaranteed medals: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Championship: At Bloomington, Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis and Brooklyn Sheaffer are guaranteed medals after each picked up a pair of wins.

Gochis, a state champion last year as a freshman, picked up a pair of tech falls at 110. Sheaffer (125) had a pin on the day.

DeKalb wrestlers Alex Gregorio-Perez (105) and Aarianna Bloyd (235) are one win away from guaranteeing themselves medals. Perez had a pair of pins sandwich around a 5-3 loss in the quarterfinals.

Sycamore’s Ema Durst dropped her first match but battled back with a pair of wins. She’s a win away from securing a medal at 140.

Boys swimming

IHSA State Championship: At Westmont, the season ended for the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op after none of its four entries advanced to the finals.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Kevin Sullivan, Sean Harrelson, Justin Wu and Luke Oland took 36th in 1:22.88.

Alexander Skrzypek, Sam de la Cruz, Evan Johnson and Luke Oland took 35th in the 200 free relay, finishing in 1:31.02

Kevin Sullivan took 45th in the 100 back in 54.94.

The 400 free relay took 25th in 3:18.53 with a team comprised of Skrzypek, de la Cruz, Sullivan and Oland.