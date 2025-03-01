Hygge Winter Happiness program set for March 1 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – People can learn how to beat the winter blues at a DeKalb Public Library program as part of its Hygge Winter Happiness series.

The program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. March 1 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program will focus on preparing for spring’s emergence. Attendees can paint a garden ornament, create homemade essential oils scented cleaning spray, and craft spring flowers frames. Tea and honey sticks will be provided by Big Red’s Heavenly Honey. Hygge is a Danish word used to describe the creation of a cozy, warm and inviting atmosphere. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.