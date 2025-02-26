Huskie Trek Talks to explore research, innovation at NIU in DeKalb

Participants of NIU's Huskie Trek Talks 2024 huddle up in a group to talk. (Photo Provided By Phil Zepeda)

DeKALB – Huskie Trek Talks: Ideas in Motion, a forum where research and discovery spark discussions that lead to partnerships and idea advancements, is returning to Northern Illinois University.

Now in its second year, the event aims to continue its mission: to foster a community of innovators driven by a passion to explore and solve complex challenges.

It all begins at 3 p.m. March 1 in the Duke Ellington Ballroom at the Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb. A reception with appetizers will follow at 5:30 p.m.

“I’m so excited about this year’s speakers across the board,” said Phil Zepeda, executive director for campaign communications and strategy for NIU Foundation. “I know it’s going to be such an enriching and wonderful experience for everybody that’s tuning in online or there with us in person.”

This year, presentations will highlight the works of eight faculty and two students from a variety of disciplines. Projects include research titled “Caring with Code: The Role of AI in Caregiving,” to “The Nutrient Wars: The Edible Campus Strikes Back.”

In its inaugural year, the event was held in the music building.

Zepeda said he believes the relocation to the Duke Ellington Ballroom could help with audience engagement.

He said the university is not so much concerned about filling the ballroom as much as it is quartering off space to create an intimate feel for the audience.

“There is a proscenium that we built off the main stage so that we’re bringing the speakers out into the audience,” Zepeda said. “The audience will be sitting in a horseshoe around everyone to help with that audience engagement piece.”

In total, the program intends to issue $65,000 in grant awards to participating professors, officials said. One graduate assistantship also will be awarded.

In-person registration for the event closes Tuesday, Feb. 25. However, those interested in checking out the presentations may still view a livestream the day of the event.

Zepeda said the exposure that the event provides for both faculty and student research is huge.

“I think it helps to promote that innovation and discovery in a way that we necessarily hadn’t done before,” Zepeda said. “We talk about it a lot in the wonderful university website and in the Northern Now, the alumni and donor magazine. This brings it to life in a different way and makes the expression of the research and innovation that’s happening around the campus just much more visible.”