Funeral planned for late DeKalb County sheriff Roger Scott

Shaw Local Jan. 28, 2014 file photo – The late DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott is seen in his office in Sycamore, Ill., during a meeting. Scott died at age 78 at his DeKalb home on Feb. 23, 2025. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Public funeral and visitation services have been arranged for the late Roger Scott, who spent more than half a century serving in the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott, 78, who retired in 2021 after being elected to lead the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for 36 consecutive years, died Sunday night at his DeKalb home surrounded by family.

He spent 52 years working for the sheriff’s office and now the public will have a chance to thank him posthumously.

Visitation for Scott will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on March 6 at Bethany Road Bible Church, 2215 Bethany Road, DeKalb, according to Scott’s obituary. A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Robert Stewart will begin at 10 a.m. on March 7, at the Bethany Road Bible Church.

Scott, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is expected to be interned at Fairview Park Cemetery with full police and military honors.

In lieu of flowers, Scott requested memorials be gifted to the DeKalb/Sycamore chapter of Love In The Name of Christ – a nonprofit group lead by his son, Nathan Scott that seeks to help those living through poverty conditions in DeKalb County. Memorials can be sent to Love INC DeKalb, PO Box 172, Sycamore, IL, 60178.