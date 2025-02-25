WLBK morning show in DeKalb ends amid staff shake-up

Sycamore Rotary Club president Brandon Diviak (left) and WLBK radio host TD Ryan speak Nov. 17, 2023 during a live broadcast from the DeKalb Salvation Army. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Citing ongoing financial challenges, the management at WLBK FM 98.9/AM 1360 radio station in DeKalb has pulled the plug on its morning show staff, the station announced in a social media post Tuesday.

The decision came last week when the station saw the departure of some of its team members. Morning show staples TD Ryan, who through his role has organized community service drives for decades including Freezin' For Food and Let’s Talk Turkey, and newsman Dan Lynch were not on air this week.

“We deeply appreciate their contributions and understand the personal impact this decision has on them,” the station said in a statement on its Facebook page. “This move was not made lightly but was driven by ongoing financial challenges.”

The station’s management at WLBK WSQR included plans in its announcement to continue DeKalb County-centric broadcasts.

“While our traditional morning show is ending, we remain committed to our listeners and to the DeKalb community,” the station said in a statement. “We are transitioning to a music-centered morning show that still provides daily sports, weather, and local news.”

Attempts to reach WLBK for comment were unsuccessful.