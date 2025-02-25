Tributes pour in for late DeKalb County sheriff Roger Scott

DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott makes some remarks during the DeKalb County Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Service Wednesday at the courthouse in Sycamore. The ceremony honors the 168 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2018, including the four in the pictures on the table that lost their lives in Illinois. (Mark Busch)

Longtime DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott died Sunday.

Sheriff Andy Sullivan said Scott, 78, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. As news of Scott’s death spread Monday, many took to social media to pay tribute.

Law enforcement and first responder agencies across DeKalb County posted social media messages, offering condolences to the Scott family. Others issued statements honoring Scott’s legacy since he was elected sheriff in 1985. Scott retired in 2021 and lived in DeKalb.

Here’s what some had to say:

“While we are all deeply saddened by the passing of Sheriff Scott, we are also keenly aware of all the things that Sheriff Scott was to so many people. There is no doubt that his passing will leave a tremendous void in his family that he cared for and loved so deeply, but also for all that had the honor of knowing him in the profession that he truly loved. Sheriff Scott was a tremendous leader and influencer serving 52 years in law enforcement and 36 as Sheriff of Dekalb County and that barely scratches the surface of who he was a man, husband, father, friend, Sheriff and leader. His departure is a tremendous loss for this organization, but his stamp of influence will continue to be seen and felt by all involved with the ISA. Thank you to his family and especially his wife, Marcia, for letting him play such a pivotal role in leading us in Illinois. May God’s grace and blessing be with all that will feel the impact of his loss. A special request also to pray for those of the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Sullivan in meeting the challenges created by his absence.” - Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association

“DeKalb County is a better place because of Roger Scott’s decades of service. I always admired his faith and his commitment to his family and community. He always tried to do the right thing, even if it wasn’t popular or easy. That is my definition of a true public servant. My prayers are with his family.” - Riley Oncken, DeKalb County State’s Attorney

“Dignity, service, and friendship are the first thoughts that come to my mind when I think of Roger Scott. Just being around Roger you could feel his faithfulness in everything he did. My role was to serve him as an attorney but I certainly learned a ton more about serving the public and being a better person in every facet of life from him than any representation I could have ever provided him with.” - Rick Amato, former DeKalb County State’s Attorney

“Roger Scott was an incredible leader, a devoted family man, and an inspiration to so many. Even as as longtime Elected Official, he remained humble and made everyone around him feel valued. His dedication, kindness, and unwavering support for others left a lasting impact. He will be so deeply missed.” - Tasha Sims, DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

“There are people you meet in life who exude a servant’s heart with a humble humility while at the same time display an unshakeable confidence in their abilities to do their job. Sheriff Scott was such a man. To a person he was one of the kindest souls I’ve ever had the honor to know.” - State rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore

“My condolences go out to his friends and family with news that he passed away last night. I worked with Roger when I was DeKalb County Board Chairman and we achieved much together for DeKalb County. He and I could be truthful with each other and discuss our disagreements and find ways to move things forward. He was a deeply religious man who focused on doing as much good as he could in the world for as long as he could. He will be deeply missed in DeKalb County and with anyone that came across him in life. He touched many lives and is a true legend in our community. God bless!” - Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski, former DeKalb County Board chairman

“Today, we mourn the loss of DeKalb County Sheriff (ret.) Roger Scott. With a career spanning over 50 years in law enforcement, his leadership and mentorship were invaluable to DPD Officers. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire DeKalb County community during this difficult time. Rest easy Sheriff Scott, we will take it from here.” - DeKalb Police Department social media statement

“Our thoughts are with family, friends and those who were close to Ret. DCSO Sheriff, Roger Scott. Many of us have had the privilege to serve alongside the Sheriff while he committed much of his life to those throughout DeKalb County.” - Sycamore Fire Department social media statement

This story could be updated.