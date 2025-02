Boys basketball

Indian Creek 66, Mooseheart 39: At Shabbona in a first-round game of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional, Logan Schrader scored 20 as the No. 4 Timberwolves advanced to face No. 5 Aurora Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Everett Willis scored 14, Payton Hueber 12 and Isaac Willis 10 in the win.

Amboy 64, Hiawatha 50: At Amboy in a first-round game of the Class 1A Amboy Regional, the Hawks' season came to an end.