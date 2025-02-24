Rooted For Good lists March Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – Rooted For Good released a list of March locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
Rooted For Good is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in March:
- 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 4 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman.
- 3 to 5 p.m. March 6 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3 to 5 p.m. March 11 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland.
- 11 a.m. to noon March 13 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3 to 5 p.m. March 18 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 20 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
- 4 to 6 p.m. March 25 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich.
- 11 a.m. to noon March 27 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.