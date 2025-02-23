Sycamore’s Cooper Bode, Jayden Dohogne place at IHSA state tournament

Sycamore's Jayden Dohogne took sixth at 138 pounds at Class 2A at the IHSA individual state tournament on Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

CHAMPAIGN – Both Cooper Bode and Jayden Dohogne couldn’t help but talk about the future after their respective seasons ended on the floor of the State Farm Center on Saturday afternoon at the IHSA individual state tournament.

Neither Sycamore wrestler wanted to focus on himself even though both placed at state for the first time in their careers. After bringing down five Spartans wrestlers to state this weekend, tying the most in program history, they were excited for the future and didn’t want to focus on the past.

“I think we have a powerhouse team … ” Dohogne, a sophomore, said. “I think we’re going to have a great team next year and we’re going to have big improvement.”

Both wrestlers were confident after a strong end to their seasons Saturday. Dohogne placed sixth at 138 pounds at Class 2A in his second trip down to state. Bode, a junior, also finished sixth at 175 in 2A in his first appearance at state.

Dohogne fought his way back after he lost his first match of the tournament Thursday. He won his next three matches, one by fall and two by decision, before losing in the consolation semifinals.

After taking an early 3-0 lead against Brother Rice’s Oliver Davis in their fifth-place match, Davis controlled the match the rest of the way. Davis went on to take fifth after he won by technical fall in the third period.

Despite the loss, Dohogne was proud of what he accomplished and the growth he showed himself at the tournament.

“I’m glad,” Dohogne said. “I mean, I wish I could have won, got one more. But top-six, I think it’s pretty good, as a sophomore.”

Bode was forced to regroup after he dropped his quarterfinal match. He won his next two matches to guarantee himself a chance at a medal before he lost in the consolation semifinal by fall.

Things started off well in the fifth-place match against Antioch’s Ben Vazquez after Bode led 3-0 after the first period. Vazquez tied the match with a takedown in the second before Bode escaped for a point. Vazquez got another takedown and Bode couldn’t find a way to tie the match, losing 6-5.

Bode remained positive about what he accomplished Saturday despite the loss.

“It’s pretty big,” Bode said. “I’ve worked really hard this year, and to be able to medal this year. It’s not quite the finish I wanted, but it’s still a great stepping stone for the next step.”

The Spartans are hoping this year’s state experience was a major stepping stone for the program. None of this year’s state qualifiers were seniors and each will have a chance to compete with a year of experience next season.

Both Bode and Dohogne can’t wait to see what’s next.

“We have a really bright future,” Bode said. “It means a lot to have such strong leadership.”