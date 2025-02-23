Redesigned scholarship app meant to entice more DeKalb County students to apply

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is launching a newly designed Universal Scholarship Application in 2025 and one application cycle, meant to help encourage more students to apply.

The streamlined application simplifies access to various scholarship opportunities using one convenient online form. In addition to one application, there will only be one application period for all scholarships, which opens Feb. 1 and closes April 1.

“Our goal in creating this new universal application and condensing our application period into one cycle is to make the process as efficient as possible for scholarship seekers at every stage,” Grants and Scholarships Manager Sara Nickels said in a news release. “Bringing all our awards into one application will automatically match qualified applicants to the appropriate scholarships, eliminating the guesswork and, we hope, reaching more students.”

The Universal Scholarship Application allows high school seniors and college, nontraditional, and graduate students, to apply for the full range of the Foundation’s scholarship offerings. Applicants can test their eligibility for over 100 scholarships with a single application, saving time and effort while increasing their chances of receiving financial assistance for their education. These awards are made possible through donations from local individuals, businesses and organizations.

The online application opens on Feb. 1, with an April 1 deadline. Students are encouraged to visit the Community Foundation website at dekalbccf.org/scholarships to learn more about available scholarships, view eligibility requirements, and submit applications.

For questions or additional information, contact Sara Nickels at 815-748-5383 or s.nickels@dekalbccf.org.