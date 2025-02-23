Floral watercolors, wood burning how-tos among art league’s March events

Floral watercolor painting created by artist Liz Waddington (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in March at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 4 at the gallery. The meeting features a floral watercolor painting and layering demonstration led by artist Liz Waddington.

The Second Saturday series will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8. The program will be hosted by KVAL artist Chris Myroth and feature photography. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies.

KVAL also will host a wood burning introduction class from 10 a.m. to noon March 22. The class is be led by KVAL artist Pam Bradford. Materials will be provided.

The gallery’s new art rotation recently began Jan. 13. The rotation includes 3D or 2D artwork. The art pieces will be displayed for upcoming sales and exhibitions.

Applications are available for the league’s 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show. The show will be held May 31 and June 1 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show features up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. The applications deadline is March 17. To apply, visit kval-nfp.org or the gallery.

Wood burning art piece created by KVAL artist Pam Bradford (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

