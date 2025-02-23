February 22, 2025
Shaw Local
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb swimmers win sectional title: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

DeKalb boys basketball sets regular-season win record

By Joshua Welge

Boys Swimming

Rockford Jefferson Sectional: DeKalb swept the relays and got a win from Kevin Sullivan in the 100-yard backstroke to take the title of the Rockford Jefferson Sectional. DeKalb scored 290 points to beat out runner-up Hononegah’s 209.

DeKalb’s 200 medley relay of Sullivan, Sean Harrelson, Justin Wu and Evan Johnson took first in 1:40.50. The 200 freestyle relay of Sam De La Cruz, Johnson, Alexander Skrzypek and Luke Oland took first in 1:32.29 and the 400 freestyle relay of De La Cruz, Sullivan, Oland and Skrzypek won in 3:19.96. Sullivan also won the 100 backstroke in 55.01 seconds.

Boys Basketball

DeKalb 56, South Elgin 35: The Barbs (26-6) set a school record for most wins in the regular season with the nonconference win.

Women’s Basketball

Eastern Michigan 76, NIU 72: Eastern Michigan outscored NIU 20-6 in the fourth quarter Saturday to rally for a win over the Huskies at the NIU Convocation Center.

Alecia Doyle led NIU (12-14, 5-9 MAC with 19 points and nine rebounds. Chelby Koker had 18 points and Brooke Blumenfeld 16 points off the bench.

Men’s Basketball

Eastern Michigan 79, NIU 76: Jalen Terry made a 35-footer as time expired to give Eastern Michigan a victory over NIU on at the NIU Convocation Center. NIU led most of the way, including the entire final 10 minutes, until Terry’s buzzer beater.

Quentin Jones scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Huskies (5-22, 1-13 MAC), James Dent Jr. added 19 points and Tsvet Sotirov scored a career-best 17 points, including 5-of-6 from three-point range.

Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.