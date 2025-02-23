DeKalb swimmers win sectional title: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys Swimming

Rockford Jefferson Sectional: DeKalb swept the relays and got a win from Kevin Sullivan in the 100-yard backstroke to take the title of the Rockford Jefferson Sectional. DeKalb scored 290 points to beat out runner-up Hononegah’s 209.

DeKalb’s 200 medley relay of Sullivan, Sean Harrelson, Justin Wu and Evan Johnson took first in 1:40.50. The 200 freestyle relay of Sam De La Cruz, Johnson, Alexander Skrzypek and Luke Oland took first in 1:32.29 and the 400 freestyle relay of De La Cruz, Sullivan, Oland and Skrzypek won in 3:19.96. Sullivan also won the 100 backstroke in 55.01 seconds.

Boys Basketball

DeKalb 56, South Elgin 35: The Barbs (26-6) set a school record for most wins in the regular season with the nonconference win.

Women’s Basketball

Eastern Michigan 76, NIU 72: Eastern Michigan outscored NIU 20-6 in the fourth quarter Saturday to rally for a win over the Huskies at the NIU Convocation Center.

Alecia Doyle led NIU (12-14, 5-9 MAC with 19 points and nine rebounds. Chelby Koker had 18 points and Brooke Blumenfeld 16 points off the bench.

Men’s Basketball

Eastern Michigan 79, NIU 76: Jalen Terry made a 35-footer as time expired to give Eastern Michigan a victory over NIU on at the NIU Convocation Center. NIU led most of the way, including the entire final 10 minutes, until Terry’s buzzer beater.

Quentin Jones scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Huskies (5-22, 1-13 MAC), James Dent Jr. added 19 points and Tsvet Sotirov scored a career-best 17 points, including 5-of-6 from three-point range.