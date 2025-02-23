Community storytelling workshop set for March 13 in DeKalb

The DeKalb County History Center will hold a storytelling workshop led by Ada Cheng, Ph.D., March 13 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

DeKALB – The DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum will hold a “Community Storytelling Workshop” as part of their Arts in Action initiative.

The workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Jubilee Artisans, 128 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Attendees can explore storytelling principles and receive crafting and performing stories tips. The workshop will be led by former professor and storyteller Ada Cheng, Ph.D. No registration is required to attend.

“Do you want to tell stories to connect with people emotionally and to create intimate communities with others? Do you want to speak your truths out loud unapologetically and with a firm commitment to your lived experiences?” Cheng said in a news release.

The history center and museum recently were awarded a Healing Illinois grant to fund their Arts in Action initiative. The initiative’s goal is to tell the story of area’s history more accurately and inclusively. The grant will go towards funding initiative programs through June.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org, renegadeadacheng.com, or createchange.today.