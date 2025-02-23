Celtic band Gaelic Storm to perform Feb. 28 in DeKalb

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring Celtic band Gaelic Storm as part of its Roll Out the Barrel Tour.

The concert will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Gaelic Storm will perform Celtic music. The concert also includes performances by country blues band Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band.

Gaelic Storm was founded in the mid-1990s in Santa Monica, California. The band’s performances include upbeat tunes and rhythms and celebrates Celtic culture.

“We are as loyal to our fans as they are to us,” Gaelic Storm said in a news release.

Tickets cost $39. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by the Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.