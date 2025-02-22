Kaneland girls and boys hoops win: Friday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Kaneland 57, LaSalle-Peru 51: At Maple Park, the Knights wrapped up Interstate Eight Conference play unbeaten with the win over the Cavaliers. Kaneland finished the regular campaign 28-1, 10-0 in league play.

Sycamore 57, Morris 46: At Sycamore, Carter York and Unique Shaw scored 11 points each to lead the Spartans to the Interstate Eight win. Michael Chami added 10 points for Sycamore (22-8, 8-2).

Girls basketball

Kaneland 60, Crystal Lake South 47: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional, Amani Meeks poured in 20 points to lead the Knights to back-to-back regional title with the win over the Gators. Sam Kerry added 15, Kyra Lilly 11 and Kendra Brown 10 for Kaneland (24-9) will face Dixon at the Rockford Boylan sectional Tuesday night.

Boys wrestling

IHSA Individual State: At Champaign, Sycamore will have competitors in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks on Saturday, Carson West (106), Michael Olson (120), Jayden Dohogne (138), and Cooper Bode (175) will wrestle on. Sean Kolkebeck of DeKalb fell at 165 in the wrestlebacks.