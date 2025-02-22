February 22, 2025
DeKalb library to offer Medicare how-to workshops

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Adults and seniors can learn about Medicare insurance options during workshops at the DeKalb Public Library.

The workshops will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 and 27 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss how to make the right choice, Medicare’s different parts and how to find the right plan. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

