DeKalb County agency joins statewide calls for more tourism dollars

Cortney Strohacker is the Executive Director of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Photo provided by Cortney Strohacker)

Area tourism agencies and business owners called for renewed state investment into tourism industries this week after Gov. JB Pritzker’s State of the State address.

Pritzker unveiled a $55.2 billion state budget Wednesday in his address, which he called “responsible and balanced” and said doesn’t include income or sales tax hikes.

In response, the Illinois Destinations Association and DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau put out statements they said were meant to remind legislators that, if budget cuts are needed in the spring, leaders should remember that tourism generates revenue.

“While budget makers will be facing tough choices this spring, today the IDA reminds these policy makers how critical tourism is to Illinois’ economic development and vitality,” IDA Board Chair Brittany Henry said in a news release. “Simply put, tourism investment grows the state’s economy, and we urge the General Assembly to continue these investments.”

Cortney Strohacker, executive director for DeKalb County’s local tourism bureau, echoed the state agency’s sentiments in her own statement Thursday to Shaw Local News Network.

“The DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau is proud to stand with the Illinois Destinations Association in advocating for renewed tourism and economic development investment,” Strohacker said. “As the heart of Northern Illinois, our community thrives on the influx of visitors that events, conventions, and leisure travel bring. Each visitor contributes to our local economy and the vibrant culture and community spirit that defines DeKalb.”

Pritzker’s budget plan factors in a better-than-expected economic outlook for the coming fiscal year after the governor’s office originally projected a multi-billion-dollar shortfall in November, Capitol News Illinois reported. Pritzker also proposed a significant spending reduction compared to the November estimate while still increasing spending over current-year levels.

In 2023, 112.4 million visitors generated $46.2 billion in tourism dollars, bringing in $82.6 billion for Illinois businesses and $6.6 billion in state and local tax revenue, according to data provided by the Illinois Destinations Association. Every $1 spent on Illinois' marketing campaign produced $92 in visitor spending and $10 in state and local tax revenue, according to the IDA.

That trend continued in DeKalb County, according to the most recent available data from 2023, Strohacker said.

“In 2023, we experienced a surge in tourism that expanded job opportunities and supported local businesses in unexpected ways,” Strohacker said. :This growth is a testament to the hard work of our Convention and Visitor Bureau and the collaborative efforts of local stakeholders. We echo the IDA’s call for increased funding for tourism marketing, as every dollar spent on promoting DeKalb County amplifies our visibility and attracts essential resources to strengthen our economy."

DeKalb business owner Nick Nagele of Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., also issued a statement in support of local calls for increase tourism dollars to be included in the state budget.

“As a local distillery rooted in tradition and craftsmanship, we understand tourism’s significant impact on our community,” Nagele said. “Each visitor to DeKalb enjoys our experiences and products and contributes to the area’s overall economic vitality.”

Capitol News Illinois contributed.