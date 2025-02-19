Yorkville Christian rolls past Hinckley-Big Rock in regional semifinal

Hinckley-Big Rock's Anna Hermann is fouled by Yorkville Christian’s Danielle Bulson during their Class 1A regional game Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch)

SHABBONA – No. 4-seeded Yorkville Christian rolled to a 61-30 over No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock in the second Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal on Tuesday.

Thursday, the Mustangs will be looking for their first regional title in the program’s history when they square off with No. 1 Serena for the championship. The Huskers were 54-23 winners over the host and No. 8-seeded Timberwolves in the first semifinal.

Yorkville Christian dominated the game with its balanced attack and pressure defense.

Payton Wallin led the Mustang scoring with a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

Yorkville Christian’s Danielle Bulson gets a layup in front of Hinckley-Big Rock's Grace Michaels during their Class 1A regional game Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch)

“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Hinkley-Big Rock coach Bob Barnett said. “No. 15 (Wallin) was shooting 3s, then you had 22 (Ava Diqui – 10 points) and 21 (Danielle Bulson – 16). They are just a good team.”

The Mustangs and Royals played an even first quarter with Yorkville Christian (19-8) holding only a two-point advantage after the first eight minutes.

The Mustangs broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Hinkley-Big Rock 21-5 for a 31-18 lead at the break.

Yorkville Christian coach Jeff Schutt said defense was key.

“Sami Carlino and Anna Hermann were the two players we wanted to neutralize because they were the bulk of Hinkley’s scoring and we were able to do that,” said the Mustangs coach.

Yorkville Christian’s pressure defense rattled Hinkley-Big Rock (14-11).

“We played our hearts out and we did the best that we could,” said Carlino. “Yorkville was overplaying us completely, so it was very hard to move around their defense.”

Hinckley-Big Rock's Sami Carlino shoots over Yorkville Christian’s Taylor Vugteveen during their Class 1A regional game Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch)

The senior led the Hinkley-Big Rock’s scoring with nine points. Hermann chipped in seven.

The Mustangs held the Royals to four points in the third frame to extend the lead to 56-23 at the start of the fourth quarter.

“Our teamwork was great tonight, for sure,” Wallin said. “We were really good at giving the extra pass and playing hard on defense,”

Yorkville Christian beat Serena (24-7) by four points, 47-43, earlier this month.

“Our program is only in its fourth year,” Schutt said. “We took some girls who never played basketball before, so we are very happy to be in this position.”

Jenna Setchell (15 points) and Kendall Whiteaker (12) led Serena’s scoring in the first semifinal.

Ally Keilman tallied six for the Indian Creek (7-13).

The Timberwolves’ program is also on the upswing. Last year the squad did not play a varsity schedule

“Two years ago, we only had five or six girls playing varsity and last year we made the decision to just play at the frosh-soph level. So to have 16 girls and (senior) Isabella (Turner) coming back, I think we had a really good season,” Indian Creek coach Paul Muchmore said. “I told the girls, that from November until now was quite an improvement.” .