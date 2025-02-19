Kaneland girls advance to regional final: Tuesdays Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Kaneland 68, Woodstock North 24: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional, Kendra Brown scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Knights into Friday’s regional final. Armani Meeks added 10 for Kaneland (23-9).

The Knights will face Crystal Lake South for the title.

Pecatonica 74, Alden-Hebron 24: At the Class 1A Hiawatha Regional in Kirkland, the Green Giants' season came to an end at the hands of the top-seeded Indians.

Alden-Hebron finished the season with an 8-16 record.

Serena 54, Indian Creek 23: At the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional in Shabbona, the host Timberwolves' season came to an end at the hands of the Little Ten rival Huskers in the regional semifinal.

Ally Keilman had six points to lead IC (6-13).

Mens basketball

Akron 73, Northern Illinois 63: At Akron, Ohio, Quentin Jones scored a game-high 28 points as the Huskies fell to the Mid-American Conference-leading Zips. Kailon Nicholls added 11 points for NIU (5-20, 1-12 in the MAC).