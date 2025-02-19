Developer wants 22 more townhomes in Sycamore subdivision

An empty field sits next to Stonegate at Heron Creek townhomes off of Clayton Circle in Sycamore on a snowy Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. A developer has proposed building another multi-family complex on the land, according to City of Sycamore documents. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Multi-family townhome buildings could soon be constructed in Sycamore, but the prospective builder still has work to do, city officials said this month.

Chris Youssi of Youssi Custom Homes asked the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for a workshop to review plans for 3.47 acres of undeveloped land in northwest Sycamore. While no action was taken, the workshop offered commissioners a chance to see the proposal, which could add more townhomes to the Stonegate complex off Peace Road.

John Sauter, the director of Sycamore Community Development, said details for a potential home owners association for the housing complex would need to be finalized before the city approves the plan.

“We’ve also heard of some conflicts between different HOAs out there, but obviously because this is Mr. Youssi’s development he would be required to have post conveyance restrictions when he comes back to the planning commission,” Sauter said.

City Manager Michael Hall told the commission the plans lowered the density of the potential townhome complex.

The lots planned for the housing project were platted in 2009, but have been left undeveloped ever since. That land, situated south of Stonegate Drive and west of Clayton Circle, could eventually contain 22 two-story townhome units.

In a letter to Hall, Sauter wrote that new roadways would be constructed for the housing project.

“Mr. Youssi’s plan includes the extension and completion of Clayton Circle, the continuation of an existing sidewalk on the north side of the street, and the extension of an existing bike path on the south side of Stonegate Drive,” Sauter said.

Along those new roadways, seven multi-family residential buildings would be constructed. One of those buildings would house two 3-bedroom units and two 2-bedroom units. Six other buildings would contain two 3-bedroom units and one 2-bedroom unit, plans show.

Regardless of the building, all 3-bedroom units would be 1,845 square feet and all 2-bedroom units would be 1,516 square feet, according to city documents. Each unit would have a two-car garage and access to street parking.

At the commission’s Feb. 10 meeting, a representative of Youssi Custom Homes said the builder hopes some of the townhomes have a starting price under $300,000.

That’s not dissimilar to other new construction in Sycamore. In October, Sycamore City Council approved a request from Brian Grainger to build condos for a 55-and-older community. At the time, Grainger said the new single-bedroom units would start at $280,000.

The workshop for the Youssi Custom Homes ended in less than 10 minutes, and Youssi is technically no closer to approval, but officials outlined his path forward.

“The next step would be to come back to the commission for a PUD amendment, amendment to the planned unit development,” Sauter said. “There’s a lot that needs to happen before we do that.”